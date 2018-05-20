Written by For The Love of Paws:

Josh is a 9 month-1 year old Shiba Inu Mix who weighs 28 lbs.

From his foster family

Josh is such a loving dog. He has been a welcomed guest in our home and will make a perfect pet for your family. He is well behaved, trained to go outside and loves to be around people and other dogs. He loves to play but also can curl up with you when you want to relax.

We have taken him for daily walks and that is the only area he could use some extra training as he is not used to being walked on a leash but is very eager to go for walks and enjoys the outdoors!

He is the most loving and affectionate dog and loves everyone he meets. He is not shy with giving his affection and let’s everyone knows! He really would make such a perfect pet and I know who ever adopts him will fall in love with him as we did.