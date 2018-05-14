A Harrow man has been fined $1,800 for hunting violations under the fish and wildlife conservation act and a safety violation under the off-road vehicles act.

On November 12, 2017, conservation officers were conducting a patrol in the Adelaide Metcalfe area of Middlesex during the controlled deer hunt. The officers contacted Rodney Shepley, who had been deer hunting after legal hunting hours. Shepley was driving his ATV at the time and was not wearing a helmet. Upon inspection, the officers found an unencased fully loaded firearm on his ATV.

Shepley pleaded guilty and was fined $800 for having a loaded firearm on his all-terrain vehicle and $600 for having an unencased firearm at night. He also pleaded guilty and was fined $400 for failing to wear a helmet while operating his ATV.