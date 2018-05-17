On Wednesday, May 16th around 9:45pm, officers were dispatched to a home located in the 1700 block of McKay Avenue for a report of a disturbance.

Police say a group of 6-7 males were fighting when the glass portion to a front door was broken.

A witness reported seeing a man remove a handgun from a black Mercedes and briefly waive the firearm.

There were no reports of gunfire.

When police were called to the scene the involved individuals fled.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch determined that the original dispute was domestic-related.

Officers located and arrested one person in relation to the domestic portion of the investigation.

A 20 year old male from Windsor was arrested and is facing charges of uttering threats to cause death and breach of probation.

The identity of the charged male is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.