Wednesday May 23rd, 2018

Posted at 11:00am

Amherstburg
Gordon Downie will be featured on this years Canada D’Eh Run medal.

The Canada D’Eh Run is the largest and most bombastic patriotic Canada Day Run in Canada and takes place in Amherstburg on July 1st.

An estimated 3,000 participants will take place in the red and white celebration, with people coming as far as Germany, Singapore, US and around Canada

Runners will also receive a Canadian full color sublimated tech maple leaf shirt, with the original Moose art of Madison Young so they can proudly wear their shirt long after they finish the race.

Money raised by participants is going to fund the great work of The Canadian Cancer Society: A national community-based organization of volunteers whose mission is to eradicate cancer and enhance the quality of life of people living with cancer.

For more information, visit www.runningflat.com.

