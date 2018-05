A GoFundMe Campaign has been launched for 4-year-old Lilah Jane who was tragically struck by a Windsor Transit Bus on May 26th.

She is currently undergoing medical treatment in critical condition at London Hospital.

The campaign was launched with the hope of lessening the financial burden on Lilah’s parents while they are by her side away from their home in B.C.

As of 7:30pm Monday, it had already raised $3,260.

You can find the GoFundMe campaign here.

Thank you,

Dea