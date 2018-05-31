Looking to get rid of those old household electronics including computers, TVs, cameras and speakers, and gently-used clothing?

How about documents you no longer need but do not want to toss in the regular garbage?

The head to the parking lot of Zehrs on Malden Road in LaSalle this weekend.

The Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial is hosting a drop off on both Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

All electronics will be accepted including monitors, TVs, printers, copiers, computers and related equipment.

Clothing donations are in support of the Ontario Federation of Cerebral Palsy. All clothes must be in bags.

The shredding component provided by First Stop Services is one day on June 2nd from 10am to 4pm. The cost for shredding is $8 per bankers box, $2 of which will be donated to Rotary LaSalle. Items for shredding should be clear of garbage, plastic, hanging file folders, elastics, clips, etc. Paper clips and staples are acceptable.