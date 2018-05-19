Fort Malden National Historic Site in Amherstburg is now open for the 2018 season.

New this year, visitors will have a unique opportunity to view a newly designed exhibit in the museum entitled “The British Wore Red?”, featuring a timeline of uniforms, clothing, and artifacts from the fort’s history.

On June 16th, Fort Malden will host their first Escape Room Festival on their historic grounds where visitors can become escapees from Windsor Essex County’s finest escape rooms.

Starting this year, Government has announced free admission to Parks Canada’s places for youth aged 17 and under. In addition, Sunday, July 1st and Saturday, August 4th are free admission days for everyone.

To keep up to date on current events, visit their website.