The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning.

They say that forecasted winds out of the east/northeast with sustained speeds of 25 km and with gusts up to 50 km, flooding is occurring on the east shoreline of Leamington.

In addition, damaging waves, splash and wave overtopping is occurring within this area and the north and east shoreline areas of Pelee Island.

For areas along the Lake St. Clair shoreline, specifically, the eastern reaches of the City of Windsor, theTown of Tecumseh and the western and central regions of the Town of Lakeshore, wave splash, spray and overtopping are occurring.

The water level of the western basin of Lake Erie is artificially elevated resulting from the strong winds of the last 24 hours. The transitioning of the wind direction will accelerate the effect of a sieche in the western basin, which could cause potential shoreline erosion and wave damage.