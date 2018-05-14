OvercastNow
Monday May 14th, 2018

Posted at 10:06am

Kingsville
The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning.

They say that rainfall totals are expected to range between 30 mm and 50 mm Monday. This rain is in addition to the 30 mm to 60 mm of rainfall that fell within the Essex Region over the weekend.

Based on the current wet ground conditions, the potential for flooding exists throughout the region especially in low lying areas adjacent to and within floodplain areas on all major waterways and shoreline areas. In addition, due to the potential for high intensity isolated thunderstorms, there is an enhanced possibility of flooding and drainage problems throughout the entire region, especially in urban areas, in the specific locations affected by these potential
downpours.

