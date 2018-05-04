A flood warning has been issued for the western shoreline of Pelee Island and the shoreline of Leamington between Point Pelee National Park and the Leamington Marina.

Portions of the western shoreline of Pelee Island are currently being impacted by waves overtopping breakwall structures. Wave splash with debris is impacting portions of the travelled roadway including the potential for the erosion of the road shoulder at certain locations and breakwall damage.

Portions of the shoreline along Point Pelee Drive in the Municipality of Leamington are also currently being impacted by waves overtopping breakwalls resulting in private property and road flooding. Waves overtopping breakwalls have the potential to transport rocks and debris onto the adjacent lands. In the areas of direct wave attack, there is also the potential for breakwall damage and erosion.