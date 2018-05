The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook.

They say that southwesterly winds are predicted for today and continuing through to Saturday, May 5th, 2018. Sustained wind speeds of 30 km/hr with gust to 50 km/hr are possible.

The areas that could be most affected by the southwest winds are the south and west shorelines of Pelee Island, the shoreline of Leamington (west of the

tip of Point Pelee National Park) and the shorelines of the Towns of Kingsville and Essex.

Portions of the west shoreline of Pelee Island have been significantly damaged by recent lake wind events. The existing damage includes breakwall failures, erosion and related damage to sections of the adjacent roadway.

In addition, portions of shorelines in Leamington, Kingsville and Essex have also sustained damage during the recent high lake level storm events. Impacted breakwalls are vulnerable to further damage from additional southwesterly wind events.

Based on the predicted winds and high lake levels, there is the potential for near shore erosion with waves overtopping breakwalls. Waves overtopping the breakwalls have the potential to transport rocks and debris onto the adjacent lands. In the areas of direct wave attack, there is also the potential for

further breakwall damage.