Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services has some new paramedics.
A group of 19 new recruits took part in the Essex-Windsor EMS paramedic commencement ceremony Friday afternoon.
To get this far all candidates were required to pass a written test, complete a comprehensive paramedic practical evaluation, as well as be successful in a qualifying interview and physical fitness evaluation.
As a result of the recruitment process, Essex-Windsor EMS selected 19 candidates to become the newest Primary Care Paramedics of the Service.
They are:
- Cody Armstrong
- Amy Lutsch
- Taylor Babkirk
- Simon Pickering
- Tyler Ceballo
- Inkaran Ramesh
- Chanelle Champagne
- Angie Ramos
- Christopher Deschaine
- Donald Ranchuk
- Amanpreet Dhanjoon
- Selena Redekop
- Luca Distefano
- Jamie Sharpe
- Carson Haynes
- Marisa Stratis
- Jack Hayward
- Adam Knight
- Mitchell Laird
