Friday May 25th, 2018

Posted at 1:30pm

City News
Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services has some new paramedics.

A group of 19 new recruits took part in the Essex-Windsor EMS paramedic commencement ceremony Friday afternoon.

To get this far all candidates were required to pass a written test, complete a comprehensive paramedic practical evaluation, as well as be successful in a qualifying interview and physical fitness evaluation.

As a result of the recruitment process, Essex-Windsor EMS selected 19 candidates to become the newest Primary Care Paramedics of the Service.

They are:

  • Cody Armstrong
  • Amy Lutsch
  • Taylor Babkirk
  • Simon Pickering
  • Tyler Ceballo
  • Inkaran Ramesh
  • Chanelle Champagne
  • Angie Ramos
  • Christopher Deschaine
  • Donald Ranchuk
  • Amanpreet Dhanjoon
  • Selena Redekop
  • Luca Distefano
  • Jamie Sharpe
  • Carson Haynes
  • Marisa Stratis
  • Jack Hayward
  • Adam Knight
  • Mitchell Laird

