Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services has some new paramedics.

A group of 19 new recruits took part in the Essex-Windsor EMS paramedic commencement ceremony Friday afternoon.

To get this far all candidates were required to pass a written test, complete a comprehensive paramedic practical evaluation, as well as be successful in a qualifying interview and physical fitness evaluation.

As a result of the recruitment process, Essex-Windsor EMS selected 19 candidates to become the newest Primary Care Paramedics of the Service.

They are: