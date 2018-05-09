The Town of Essex is waving all commercial development charges in areas that fall outside of the existing community improvement plan boundaries.

The change will be in effect until August 25th, 2019 and is designed to stimulate commercial development throughout the town.

“The Town already has a number of grant programs through our Community Improvement Plans which provide financial incentives for developers to build, but they are concentrated in our downtown cores,” explained Economic Development Officer, Nelson Silveira. “By waiving commercial development charges in all areas of the municipality that fall outside of the existing Community Improvement Plan boundaries, developers now have incentive in other areas, including the important Highway 3 and Maidstone business corridor.”

To find out more about building permits and development charges, contact the Town of Essex Building Department at 519-776-6476.