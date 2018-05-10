An Essex man is facing charges after a break and enter in the town.

Police say it happened around 3:40pm on May 9th, 2018 on David Court in Essex.

Patrol officers, as well as the Essex County OPP K-9 unit attended and observed damage to the residence door as well as damage to the interior of the residence.

A 51-year-old Essex man was located inside the residence and arrested.

He was charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling house and will appear in a Windsor court on June 19th, 2018.