Elections Ontario Windsor West is looking to hire over 200 people to work this years election on June 7th.

Positions include Deputy Returning Officer, Revision Deputy Returning Officer, Supervising Deputy Returning Officer, Tabulator Deputy Returning Officer, and Information Assistant.

You must be a Canadian Citizen and be 18 years or older. You must have computer skills including Word and Excel, have a vehicle and drivers license and must be available all day June 7th, and one day of training.

Previous election experience is an asset.

Wages start at $15.60 an hour and up depending on the position assigned.

To apply, visit their office at 3009 Howard Avenue in the Roundhouse Center.