OPP has to be called to remove a woman for public intoxication off of a bus on the 401 Monday.

Police say it happened around 3:30pm on Highway 401 near County Road 27.

They say that the intoxicated female who was aboard the travel tour bus was causing a disturbance by yelling and swearing at other passengers when the driver decided to stop the bus and contact police.

A 58-year-old Windsor woman was later released unconditionally.