The fourth annual Drive-in Movie Night takes place this Friday, June 1st, 2018 at dusk in LaSalle.

Residents can bring their cars, blankets, or lawn chairs to the Town of LaSalle Civic Centre. Space for cars is limited, and parking will be given on a first come first served basis. Cars can enter from Normandy, with additional parking at back from the Zehrs entrance.

The movie being featured is “Depiscable 3” (rated PG).

BBQ and concession, including frozen yogurt, chips, popcorn, candy, and soft drinks, will be available for purchase.

Prior to the movie, families are welcome to participate in free activities, including faminy fun at the LaSalle Library at 6pm, a Mad Science demonstration at 7pm, and face painting at 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

Donations of canned goods for the LaSalle Food Bank are appreciated.