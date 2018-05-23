The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market returns this Saturday.

Located on Pelissier Street and Maiden Lane, between Wyandotte Street and Park Street the market, features fresh farm fruit, vegetables, produce and unique artisan food products, arts and crafts vendors, non-food vendors, community booths, entertainment, food demonstrations, and other special events.

This years market will also feature a Kid’s Korner, and a variety of family-friendly entertainment.

“The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market gives residents and visitors the opportunity to interact with one another in a dynamic, inviting and established public space,” said Larry Horwitz, DWBIA Chair. “The Market strengthens the fabric of our community and further livens our city centre.”

The market runs every Saturday until October from 8am to 1pm.