Douglas Mercer took home the 2018 Lois Fairley Nurse of the Year Community Service Award on Friday.

Mercer graduated from the Nursing Program at St. Clair College in 1994. He began his nursing career in the Emergency Room at Grace Hospital in Windsor. Doug transferred to the Hotel Dieu Grace Hospital Emergency Room once the organizations amalgamated. Mercer also worked at Windsor Regional Hospital- Metropolitan Campus’s Emergency Room prior to the joining of Windsor Regional Hospital and Hotel Dieu Grace Hospital. He has also worked with neurologists, clinics and the casino.

The award was named after the late local nurse, mentor, and advocate for the profession, honours a Windsor-Essex nurse who has demonstrated a commitment to serving the community through excellence in patient care.