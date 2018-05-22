The Windsor Essex County Environment Committee has announced the return of the “Pat on the Back Awards”.

Four $500 awards will be given out to small, local organizations or groups that foster sustainability in our community.

Examples of eligible project themes include school greening; environmental education or advocacy; community gardens; re-use, recycling or composting; native plant gardens; community cleanups; environmental art, etc.

To apply, you can visit www.wecec.org and download the application form. Submit completed applications to Dustin Carey at [email protected]

The deadline is 4pm on Friday May 25th, 2018

The awards will be presented on Monday, June 11tht from 7pm to 9pm at the Ojibway Nature Centre.