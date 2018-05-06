The keen eye of an off-duty officer assisted in arresting a man wanted by Windsor Police on numerous charges.
The case all started on Monday April 16th when an automobile sales...
Amherstburg Police photo
An Amherstburg Police officer has been charged after an accident last week.
It happened in the morning on April 25th on County Road 9 near South Side Road.
Police say...
File photo of the 401
OPP has to be called to remove a woman for public intoxication off of a bus on the 401 Monday.
Police say it happened around 3:30pm on...
Rock the Plaza planned for the riverfront on weekend of August 10th to 12th has been cancelled.
A statement from organizers says “Due to unexpected factors, which will impact the overall...
Last updated: Saturday May 5th, 8:04pm
If your power is off in the Walkerville area, expext several more hours before it is restored.
Enwin Utilities says due to downed feeder lines at...
Torrid has officially opened at Devonshire Mall, with the grand opening taking place Saturday morning.
The store features a wide array of trendy clothing for women sizes...
Comment With Facebook