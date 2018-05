Windsor firefighters are battling a blaze at a duplex in Walkerville.

Firefighters were called just after 2:30pm to the 700 block of Kildare (near Wyandotte Street) and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

Two people were rescued from the buiding. Firefighters set up an aerial ladder to fight the blaze after it spread to the attic.

Theres no word yet on what caused the fire.