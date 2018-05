If you’re looking to cool off, all seven of the City of Windsor spray pads are now open.

You can find them at AKO Park, Fred Thomas Park at Windsor Water World, Kim Lucier at Mic Mac Park, Mic Mac Pool, Ford City in Dugal Park, Captain John Wilson Park, and Jackson Park.

All spray pads are open seven days a week from 10am to 8pm.

City pools open at the end of June.