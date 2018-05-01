The City of Windsor is set to hire a consultant to undertake a recreation master plan to strategically guide decision making related to policy, physical and leisure

programming, operations and capital improvements for the next 20 years.

The process was approved as part of the 2018 and the city issued a request for proposals following that.

Monteith Brown Planning Consultants from London was the only bidder. They have over 40 years of experience and the last decade alone they have completed nearly 100 parks, recreation and culture master plans as well as other related studies.

Total cost is set at $166,000.