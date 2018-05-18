The City of Windsor’s new Parking App has hit 20,000 uses.

“The uptake has been excellent, so we’re obviously really pleased,” said Parking Compliance and Enforcement Supervisor Bill Kralovensky. “But, the most important thing for us has been the positive feedback, showing that people are not only using the service, but they’re happy to have it as well.”

Information about the app has been placed on City of Windsor parking meters and pay units directing interested users to log on through their smart phone. Once there, users are able to download the Pay for Parking App and then pay for parking at the click of a button.

The new app doesn’t replace coin operations in Windsor, so drivers who wish to use coins rather than the app that links to their credit card are still be able to do so.

The new service has been in operation since December of 2017.