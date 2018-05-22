A joint traffic enforcement initiative between Windsor Police and the OPP on May 19th saw many charges laid.

Speed enforcement was conducted at two locations including EC Row Expressway at Central Avenue and Highway 401 at Manning Road.

This resulted in 76 charges laid including two for stunt driving and one distracted driving charge being laid.

Also, a joint R.I.D.E initiative on Tecumseh Road at Lacasse Boulevard saw 163 vehicles checked resulting in one test being conducted but no arrests.