OvercastNow
20 °C
68 °F
Partly CloudyTue
22 °C
73 °F		ClearWed
26 °C
78 °F		ClearThu
27 °C
80 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday May 22nd, 2018

Posted at 4:33pm

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A joint traffic enforcement initiative between Windsor Police and the OPP on May 19th saw many charges laid.

Speed enforcement was conducted at two locations including EC Row Expressway at Central Avenue and Highway 401 at Manning Road.

This resulted in 76 charges laid including two for stunt driving and one distracted driving charge being laid.

Also, a joint R.I.D.E initiative on Tecumseh Road at Lacasse Boulevard saw 163 vehicles checked resulting in one test being conducted but no arrests.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.