Windsor Police have laid charges in a human trafficking investigation.

Police say that on Wednesday, May 9th, 2018 they were called to a hotel in the downtown area for a report of an adult female in distress.

The female was located and escorted to the hospital for treatment of some non-life-threatening injuries.

The following day the female told investigators that she was the victim of human trafficking.

She said that she met an adult male suspect in the summer of 2017. The pair began a dating relationship. Neither party was residing in Windsor. The adult male began to control the relationship, forcing the victim into prostitution. He seized the victims’ identification and started dictating and controlling her actions. The victim reported she had been assaulted, sexually assaulted, and threatened with a firearm.

On Tuesday, May 8th the pair travelled to Windsor in the company of a second adult female. The purpose of the trip was for the women to work as escorts, with the adult male controlling all the money received.

While at the Windsor hotel, the victim made efforts to leave the controlling situation but was assaulted and robbed of her property by her companions.

Investigators determined the identity of both the involved adult male and female.

They were located and arrested with the assistance of the Chatham-Kent Police Service, in that jurisdiction, without incident. The arrested pair were then transported back to Windsor.

The adult male, a 27-year-old from the greater Toronto area, is charged with human trafficking, receive material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons, procure a person to provide sexual services, withhold documents for the purpose of human trafficking, sexual assault, assault, forcible confinement, point firearm, and two counts of breach recognizance.

The adult female, a 24-year-old from the greater Toronto area, is charged with human trafficking, robbery, two counts of assault cause bodily harm, assault and mischief under $5,000.

The names of the charged individuals in this investigation are not being released to protect the identity of the victim.