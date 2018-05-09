Charges have been laid after police say shorts were fired in downtown Windsor on Saturday, May 5th.

Police say that around 7:50am they were called to a residence for a report of gunfire earlier in the day.

Officers met with an adult male who reported that at approximately 1:50am he had been outside a business in the area of Chatham Street West and Pelissier Street when he witnessed another adult male fire a single gunshot.

At approximately 8:30am officers spoke to an owner of a Ford SUV who had parked the vehicle overnight in the area of the reported gunfire. The vehicle owner reported a bullet hole damage to the windshield and dashboard area.

An adult male suspect was identified and officers received information that he may be staying in a hotel.

Around 1:20pm on Saturday, police attended the target hotel located in the 2500 block of Howard Avenue. The subject male was located within the hotel and was arrested after a brief struggle with officers.

On Sunday, May 6th, 2018 officers applied for and were granted judicial permission to search the hotel room where the suspect male had been staying.

During the search officers located and seized 592.1 grams of suspected cocaine, 16 fentanyl patches (100 mg) and 1.6 grams of suspects marijuana.

Joshua Gillespie, a 27-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with intentionally discharging a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, two counts of assaulting a police officer and resist arrest.

Additional drug related charges are anticipated. No firearm has been recovered.