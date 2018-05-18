Last updated: Friday May 18th, 1:34pm

Employees at Caesars Windsor have voted no to a new contract, and the strike continues.

47.2% were in favour of the agreement.

“This is unfortunate. We are incredibly disappointed in the outcome of today’s vote which was fully endorsed by both the Unifor National and Local 444 Bargaining teams. The agreement is more than fair and sustainable. I personally want to apologize for the continued inconvenience this causes our customers. The long-term effect on our business goes well beyond revenue loss and is immeasurable,” said Kevin Laforet, Regional President, Caesars Entertainment.

At this time, there are no plans to return to the bargaining table.