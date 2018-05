Careless smoking damaged two houses on McKay Avenue early Friday morning. .

Fire crews were called to the 1700 block of McKay around 1am and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one home.

The home next door also suffered smoke and water damage.

Officials say that it started in a first floor bedroom.

Damage to both homes is estimated at $100,000.

Seven people and four dogs were displaced.

Keywords: careless smoking

house fire