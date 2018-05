Registration is now open to take part in the 2018 Canada Day parade as it makes its return to Downtown Windsor.

They are looking for floats, marching bands, color guards, mascots, clowns, balloon crews, performers and performance troupes.

This years theme is favourite Canadian experience, and you are asked to keep your entry family friendly.

You can find a registration form and complete parade rules here. The deadline to register is June 11th.