Windsor Police are hoping the public can help to identify a robbery suspect.

On Friday May 11th at approximately 2:20am, officers were dispatched to a convenience store located in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road for a robbery that just occurred.

Police say a male suspect entered the store, his identity concealed with a black mask, and approached the employee. He brandished a knife and demanded cash, which was then placed into a white and green plastic bag. He left the store with a quantity of money.

The suspect was described as being male white, approximately 6’0, plaid shirt and black pants.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call police.