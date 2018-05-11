Windsor Police are hoping the public can help to identify a robbery suspect.
On Friday May 11th at approximately 2:20am, officers were dispatched to a convenience store located in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road for a robbery that just occurred.
Police say a male suspect entered the store, his identity concealed with a black mask, and approached the employee. He brandished a knife and demanded cash, which was then placed into a white and green plastic bag. He left the store with a quantity of money.
The suspect was described as being male white, approximately 6’0, plaid shirt and black pants.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call police.
Comment With Facebook