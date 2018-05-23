Caesars Windsor announced Wednesday they are now postponing shows and cancelling hotel reservations through June 16th due to the ongoing strike.

Officials say Blink-182 (June 2nd), Russell Peters (June 15th) and Cole Swindell (June 16th) have been postponed and will be rescheduled for the future.

For all postponed shows, current ticketholders can hold onto their tickets to be honoured on the new show dates. Refunds must be requested for postponed shows and are to be handled through the point of purchase; however Box Office refunds will be processed once the strike is resolved and Caesars Windsor reopens. All future Colosseum shows will remain scheduled on their original date until further notice.

Hotel reservations booked through June 16th have been cancelled. Guests will be contacted via email or phone as soon as possible and the reservation will be automatically cancelled. For more information, please call 1-800-991-8888 or email [email protected] Future hotel reservations beyond June 16th will remain booked until further notice.

Caesars Windsor employees have been on strike since April 5th.