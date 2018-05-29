Employees are still on strike, but Caesars Windsor has announced rescheduled shows that have been postponed due to the labour dispute.

Johnny Reid has been scheduled for Saturday, September 15th . Glass Tiger will not be performing at this show as previously scheduled.

Blink-182 will perform on Tuesday, September 18th, Buddy Guy on Wednesday, October 3rd, Terry Fator on Saturday, November 17th and Brian Wilson on Sunday, November 25th.

The following postponed shows have rescheduled dates yet to be determined: David Foster, Daniel O’Donnell, Darcy Oake, Lee Brice, Cole Swindell, Russell Peters and Pitbull.

All rescheduled shows are on sale now. Tickets are available for purchase online at ticketmaster.ca. Once re-opened, tickets will also be available at Caesars Windsor’s Box Office during its regular operating hours.

Previously purchased tickets for these shows are valid and will be honoured on the new show dates. If you have already requested a refund and it has been completed and processed through Ticketmaster, your previously purchased ticket is now null and void.