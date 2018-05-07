Caesars Windsor has now cancelled all concerts and hotel bookings until June.

Officials say the Pitbull (May 25th), Lee Brice (May 26th) and Daniel O’Donnell (May 27th) shows have been postponed. They say new dates will be determined soon.

For all postponed shows, ticketholders can hold onto their tickets to be honoured on the new show dates. Refunds must be requested for postponed shows and are to be handled through the point of purchase; however Box Office refunds will be processed once the labour disruption is resolved and Caesars Windsor reopens.

All future Colosseum shows are set to remain scheduled on their original date until further notice.

Caesars officials say hotel reservations booked through May 31st have been cancelled. Affected guests will be contacted via email or phone as soon as possible and the reservation will be automatically cancelled. For more information, call 1-800-991-8888 or email [email protected]

Future hotel reservations beyond May 31st will remain booked until further notice.

Caesars Windsor Hotel Sales Managers are working with clients to assist in reviewing their options.

Lastly, Total Rewards May promotions have been postponed and may be rescheduled with future dates to be determined and will be communicated via email, mail and the Play By TR app when new dates are available.

1,345 full-time employees, 567 Part-time employees and 200

Casual employees at the casino have been on strike since April 5th.