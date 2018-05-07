Kingsville OPP have pulled a body from Lake Erie.

A fisherman reported making the discovery approximately one kilometer from the Kingsville dock.

Essex County OPP marine operators and investigators responded and recovered the deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.