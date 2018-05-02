The City of Windsor and the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear have renews their partnership for the 9th year.

The main feature of the partnership continues to be the premiere Canadian ticket package, which includes Transit Windsor provideing race fans a fast and easy way to cross the border.

With the special Canadian Grand Prix ticket package, fans can purchase reserved seats in Grandstand 1 overlooking pit lane and the start/finish line on the race circuit or general admission tickets to the Grand Prix. All ticketholders will have access to the Meijer Fan Zone that features entertainment all weekend long – including live music on the 96-3 WDVD/NASH FM 93-1 Entertainment Stage headlined by pop duo A Great Big World on Saturday night and country music star David Nail on Sunday afternoon – food and drink in the Bud Light Beer Garden and Food Court, interactive displays and more. Single-day tickets start at just $55 CAD (including HST) for general admission or $95 CAD (including HST) for a reserved grandstand ticket.

“We’re proud to host the Grand Prix at such a unique venue on Belle Isle, located between the shores of Canada and the United States on the Detroit River, and we’re excited welcome fans from both sides of the border to our weekend celebration June 1st to 3rd,” said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “We appreciate the continued partnership with the City of Windsor and we’re pleased to once again provide a special ticket offer to our Canadian fans that includes fast, safe and reliable transportation to Belle Isle through Transit Windsor.”

As part of the partnership, the City of Windsor will continue to sponsor the City of Windsor International Media Center, this year located this year adjacent to the historic Belle Isle Casino. Nearly 800 media members are expected to attend the 2018 Grand Prix and the City of Windsor International Media Center will be the home of the working press covering this popular international event. Members of the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau and Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island will work together in the media center to man a concierge station for press members throughout the weekend promoting both Detroit and Windsor during the annual international event.

For more information on the Grand Prix and travel packages, fans can visit www.citywindsor.ca or call 311. To buy tickets visit online or purchase in-person at the Windsor International Transit Terminal. Cash, debit cards, Visa and MasterCard are all accepted to purchase the Canadian ticket package.