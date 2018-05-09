This summer a brand new beach volleyball league will be launched at Colchester Beach.

The league, scheduled for Monday nights from June 11th until August 27th, will see teams of four players face off against each other in a fun and recreational setting.

“This league will really help us to showcase the work that has been put into Colchester Beach and surrounding area,” said Doug Sweet, Director of Community Services. “The beach is groomed several times a week, and the newly-graded hill is an ideal spot for spectators.”

Sweet also suggested bringing the family to enjoy the new amenities at the beach. Visitors can enjoy the splash pad, pirate ship play structure, and new basketball courts.

“Beach volleyball is the perfect summer sport and we’re excited to add it to the amazing things happening in Colchester,” said Jason Jolicoeur, Assistant Manager of Programs. “We encourage players who are looking to have fun and play in a non-competitive environment to come out and enjoy Colchester Beach.”

Games will begin every Monday at 6:30pm and play until dusk. The cost to participate is $300 perteam, taxes included. Each team of four requires one female to play each game.

For additional information and links to registration and payment options, visit www.essex.ca/volleyball.