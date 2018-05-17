Police are investigating after a baseball trailer belonging to a local organization was broken into.

Officers were called Wednesday, May 16th to Optimist Park on Ypres Avenue for a report of a break and enter.

The trailer is used by a local baseball league to store equipment and items commonly sold at community fundraising events.

It was reported that the trailer had been locked and secured Tuesday evening at approximately 10pm.

Police say the door to the storage structure had been forced open and sporting equipment and fund raising items were reported stolen.

Investigators believe that a vehicle may have been involved to transport the stolen items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.