Banners could soon appear on light poles as part of a citizens initiative to promote a west end neighborhood.

Known as Riverwest, the area is bound by Huron Church Road, the Detroit River, west of the Canadian Pacific Railway, and north of College Avenue.

“The goal of the Riverwest Initiative is to rebrand the area between bustling Downtown and historic Sandwich as Riverwest. This creates a sense of destination and inclusion as well as strengthening the beautiful string of riverfront community initiatives from Ford City and Pilette Village through to Sandwich,” said Jeff Williams.

The group plans to install 50 banners on light poles along Riverside Drive, Wyandotte Street West, and University Avenue.

“The banners will call attention to our central and walkable attributes such access to the riverfront trail and sculptures, a gamut of café’s and great dining and as a natural home to great events like Open Streets, The Detroit Marathon, the Fireworks, Bike the Bridge, Dinner on a Pier and the Santa Parade, University sports, nearby theatres and more,” Williams said.

Final approval for the banners sits with City Council on Monday.

For more information on Riverwest, follow them on Facebook.