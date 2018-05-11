To celebrate the 9th annual Art Museum Day, The Art Gallery of Windsor will offer free admission on Friday, May 18, 2018.

An initiative of the Association of Art Museum Directors (AAMD), Art Museum Day gathers hundreds of institutions from across North America to recognize the arts and the important role that art museums play in their communities.

This year, the Art Gallery of Windsor also invites visitors to share their experiences on Art Museum Day via social media, with the hashtag #ArtMuseumDay.

“Museums and galleries enrich our lives every day in powerful ways. The many artists’ whose visions are displayed in this exhibition take the viewer back in time to an era before air wave communications and remind us of core values and experiences such as the beauty and diversity of the landscape, natural wonders, compelling portraits

and even themes of loss and grief,” notes AGW Executive Director, Catharine Mastin.

The Art Gallery is open 11am to 5pm.