Thursday May 10th, 2018

Posted at 1:51pm

Leamington
The damage left behind from storms that hit Leamington on April 14th and 16th does not meet the requirements for assistance from the province.

Following those storms, the town undertook the collection of information regarding damage to private properties in southeast Leamington in order to provide documentation to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs in consideration for the disaster recovery assistance for ontarians program. The information was gathered through site visits, correspondence with residents via a flood hotline and email.

The assessment process is now complete and that the Ministry has determined that “no areas were identified along Lake Erie where there was costly and widespread damage to eligible private property”.

The program does not offer assistance for costs associated with restoring landscaping or shoreline protection infrastructure such as break walls, and is related to damage to primary residences only.

The hotline set up at the Municipality of Leamington has now been discontinued.

