ClearNow
16 °C
61 °F
ClearTue
25 °C
78 °F		Partly CloudyWed
25 °C
77 °F		Partly CloudyThu
22 °C
71 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday May 8th, 2018

Posted at 8:48pm

Amherstburg
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Town of Amherstburg has initiated a parks master plan that will set priorities for improving and expanding its parks, open space and trail network over the next ten years.

The plan will assess parkland supplies and future levels of service, identify physical improvements to existing parks and new park amenities and solicit public input on the proposed concept for the recently purchased Duffy’s lands.

The consultant team is seeking public and stakeholder input through various techniques during the development of the plan.  An open house has been scheduled to obtain
community feedback is planned for Wednesday, May 9th at the  from 6pm to 9pm  with a formal presentation to take place at 6:30pm.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.