The Town of Amherstburg has initiated a parks master plan that will set priorities for improving and expanding its parks, open space and trail network over the next ten years.

The plan will assess parkland supplies and future levels of service, identify physical improvements to existing parks and new park amenities and solicit public input on the proposed concept for the recently purchased Duffy’s lands.

The consultant team is seeking public and stakeholder input through various techniques during the development of the plan. An open house has been scheduled to obtain

community feedback is planned for Wednesday, May 9th at the from 6pm to 9pm with a formal presentation to take place at 6:30pm.