The first of the areas many Farmers’ Markets opens this Saturday.

The Amherstburg Farmers Market will be returning again this for the 9th season.

The market at the Malden Community Center also known as the “little white church” will continue Saturday mornings. It will run every Saturday morning until October from 8:30am to 1pm.

Special events are held all summer long, and all details can be found on their website here.