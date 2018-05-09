An alcohol ban will kick in this Saturday, May 12th at Rondeau and Wheatley Provincial Parks lasting until the end of day on Monday, May 21st.

Chatham-Kent OPP and Ontario Parks officials say that they are enforcing a “zero tolerance” policy for those who are caught with alcohol. Anyone found with alcohol within the parks may face charges under the liquor licence act, trespass to property act or provincial parks and conservation reserves act, and a park eviction without being able to re-enter any provincial park for 72 hours.

Over the long weekend in 20117, 19 campsites were evicted, with 114 people removed from the park for the rest of the weekend.

“The Ontario Provincial Police will be using all available resources, including our aircraft and personnel over the Victoria Day weekend to crack down on aggressive and distracted drivers, those who drink and drive and those who fail to buckle up, on both our highways and in our provincial parks,” said Chatham-Kent OPP Detachment Commander, Staff Sergeant Dean Croker.

The registered owner of a campsite in a provincial park is liable for any violations that occur on that site, regardless of whether they are occupying it or not. Park wardens have the same authority as the Ontario Provincial Police to lay charges while working within the park.