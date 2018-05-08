The 8th annual Bob Probert Ride will feature two road captains.

Leading the field of over 1,200 participants will be Scott Parker a.k.a. “The Sheriff”, and WRIF’s Meltdown.

“Choosing a road captain for the Ride each year never comes easy. Having been a part of the NHL family, I am always overwhelmed by the support we receive each year from current and retired players,” explained Dani Probert. “I know Big Bob is smiling HUGE today.”

Over the last 7 years, the Ride has supported Cardiac Wellness programs in Windsor-Essex. This year’s ride is already en route to bring the 8 year ride total of monies raised to $900,000.

Hôtel-DIeu Grace Healthcare also announced an expansion of cardiac rehab services with the development of a satellite location in Tecumseh.

“I would like to personally thank the Probert Family for their commitment and dedication to the Windsor-Essex Community. In its 8th year, the Bob Probert Ride continues to raise the much-needed dollars for cardiac care in our community, all while paying tribute to a hockey legend,” said Bill Marra, Vice President External Affairs and Executive Director of the Changing Lives Together Foundation.

This year’s Ride takes palce on June 24th, and includes stops at the Fort Fun Centre, Colchester Bar and Grill, Wolfhead Distillery and returns to the final stop at the Ciociaro Club where riders and their passengers will be able to enjoy refreshments and purchase food.

Registration and online donations are now open at www.probertride.com.