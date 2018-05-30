The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry laid 35 charges and issued 27 warnings during an enforcement blitz on the Detroit River and Inner Long Point Bayover between May 18th and 21st, 2018.

Conservation officers checked 749 anglers for compliance with the Ontario fishery regulations.

Charges and warnings were issued for various fishing-related offences, including fishing without a licence, fishing in a sanctuary, possess live invasive species, and using more than permitted number of lines.

Conservation officers also used the opportunity to educate the public about invasive species and the negative effect they can have on biodiversity in the Detroit River and surrounding waters.