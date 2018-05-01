Rotarians from both sides of the border gathered today along the Rotary (1918) Centennial Hub on the Herb Gray Parkway to plant 300 trees.

“I am so delighted with the partnerships Rotarians and Rotary clubs have made throughout the District to be sure that our tree planting events will have a significant environmental impact,” said Rick Caron, District Governor. “Our partnership in Windsor-Essex with ERCA has led to this planting along the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) Centennial Hub, also built-in partnership with ERCA. And, this partnership has sparked new plans for future joint tree planting, hopefully leading to the creation of a Rotary Forest.”

The Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) Centennial Hub is a 3 kilometre trail which connects the Herb Gray Parkway trails, the Town of Tecumseh, the Town of LaSalle and the Chrysler Canada Greenway. The club made the lead donation to create this trail connection in celebration of their century of service to our community. Legacy projects chairperson Janet Kelly said, “In searching for legacy projects that would reflect our Club’s 100 year commitment of service to this community, we selected this as one of our projects and are proud to be a part of this initiative, actively participating in the creation and endorsement of a healthy and vibrant Windsor/Essex County.”