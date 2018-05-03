If your donation is too large, or too plentiful, to fit in a donation bin or you cannot get to a drop-off center yourself, then it’s time to consider calling for a pickup. Many charities have trucks that not only pick-up from the donation bins, but from homes and businesses as well. Charities are happy to receive your donations, and are happy to help you get them to those in need.

Make sure the items are only gently used.

This holds especially true for furniture or appliances. Furniture shouldn’t have any rips, stains, or signs of heavy wear. If the furniture is in too rough a shape, the charity may decline it. Appliances should be functional and make sure they are not gas you need a special license for these items so most charities cannot take them. Some broken appliances, like computers, may be accepted for e-waste; others may be accepted for scrap metal. If you are unsure if your donation will be accepted, be sure to ask when you call for pick-up. Call a week or two ahead of when you need the pick-up.

During the busy pick-up times, it may be a week or two until a time slot is available that works for both you and the charity. Always be thinking ahead, and you’ll have no issues getting a pickup that works for you. Make sure the charity’s workers will enter your home.

While the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul’s drivers will enter your home to take your donation, many charities do not offer this service. If they are unable to enter your home, you’ll have to make sure your donations are easily accessible outside of your home the day your pickup.

Following these tips will help make sure your donation pickup goes as smoothly as possible; a positive experience makes things easier for everyone. Whatever charity you choose, whatever method you choose to donate, and whatever reason you have to donate, your charity will be glad for the support and the community will benefit from your generosity.

Always remember “Generosity could be as contagious as the zombie plague as long as enough people were willing to be carriers.”

Sincerely,

Rosanne

Sponsored story by Rosanne Winger, Society Saint Vincent de Paul Windsor Essex.