A woman has been charged for not taking care of her pet pig.

Humane Society officials had to seize the pig named Tulla from the woman’s home in January.

Tulla’s former owner has pled guilty to permitting her to be in distress. She was placed on probation for two years, required to surrender a bird (who was seized in poor condition at the same time) to the Humane Society, prevented from obtaining any new animals for five years, and ordered to pay $640 restitution to the Humane Society for her animals’ care.

As for Tulla, she is now healthy and loved by her new mom!